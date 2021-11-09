NANCY CAROLE FISHER, 80, of Huntington, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Services will be conducted by Rev. Bob McGlone. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was born July 21, 1941, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie Henderson. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her brother, George "Pete" Henderson of Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carl Richard Fisher; three sons and daughters-in-law, Carl Richard Fisher Jr. and Debbie, John Matthew Fisher and Eyvette and Daniel Lee Fisher and Debbie; a sister, Linda Brown of Elizabethtown, Ky.; grandchildren, Brittany Smith and husband Richard, Chelci Simmons and husband Andrew, Seth Wimbish and wife Amanda, Tim West Jr., Noah Wimbish, Clay Fisher; and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandparent and friend. She was a member of Vinson Memorial Christian Church, Westmoreland Woman's Club and Westmoreland Quilt Blockers. She had many years of devoted service to the marching band and athletic programs of Vinson High School as well as Vinson (League #1) Little League. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the church of your choice.
