NANCY CLARKSON THACKER, 73, started her "next great adventure" (Sept. 22, 2021) after a battle with Alzheimer's. Nancy is married to her childhood sweetheart of 51 years who she met on a band trip to the New York World's Fair in 1964. Nancy is a graduate of Marshall University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Nancy taught elem school in Ceredo, W.Va., in the classroom next to her mother, Juanita. Nancy moved to the Tampa, Fla., area (Brandon) when her husband was stationed at MacDill AFB. She taught in VM Ybor Elem, Questa Ray Elem, McFarland Park Elem and Progress Village. Nancy was a Girl Scout leader for many years. Nancy and family moved to the Dallas, Texas, where she taught at Oak Lawn Elem. After Texas, she moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where Nancy specialized in childcare of her grandchildren, volunteering at their school and Girl Scouts. After Alaska, they moved to Greeneville, Tenn., where Nancy continued to be involved with grandchildren, care for her in-laws and was a member of the Andrew Johnson Women's Club. Nancy and Ken moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., to live out their golden years and were there 4 years when it became evident that Nancy was declining in her cognitive abilities. So, they moved to the Knoxville, Tenn., area to live with her daughter, Julie, for support. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Sterling Clarkson, mother Juanita Smith Clarkson, brother Sterling David Clarkson, son Stephen Thacker, and granddaughter Breanna Matthews. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Thacker, daughter Julie (Ben Alexander), granddaughter Cassandra Alexander, grandsons Brandon Alexander, Jack Alexander and Maverick Alexander. "After all, To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." — Albus Dumbledore

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you