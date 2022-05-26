NANCY ELLEN TOMBLIN, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Revs. Eric and Alicia Porterfield officiating. She was born June 20, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Edwin H. and Susie Layman Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheri Lynn Johnson, husbands Charles L. Anderson and R. Tomblin, her siblings Edwin H. Porter Jr., Lois "Kippy" Barnhill, Betty L. Stoner, Virginia Greene and Charles E. Porter. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Kerry Dillard of Huntington; grandchildren Rachel (Jeff) Kemper, Lauren (Steven) Turner, Josh Johnson and Jessica Johnson; great-grandchildren Caroline and Connor Kemper, Grayson and Emory Turner and Katelyn and Laycee Armstrong, and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to her special caregivers over the years and especially to Cabell Health Care Center for their care and concern for not only Nancy but also her family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
