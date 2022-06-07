NANCY JEAN DeRAIMO GLENN, 71, of Milton, passed away June 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 24, 1950, in Chelyan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert DeRaimo and Lydia Hanshaw DeRaimo Leffew. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Gloria Jean Barton; sons-in-law Eddie Lee Glenn, George Jeffers and Carl Adkins Jr. She is survived by her husband Dana Thomas Glenn Sr.; children Melissa Barton, Rose Jeffers, Dana Thomas Glenn Jr., Stephanie Amanda Adkins and Katie Mae Saunders (Danny); siblings Theresa DeRaimo, Albert DeRaimo, Robin Davis (Randy), Tina Leffew (Byron), Mike Leffew (Debbie), and Patrick Leffew (Teresa); grandchildren Edward Thomas Glenn, Willie Gillespie (Katie), Kathern Gillespie (Gary), Andrew Barton, Allison Barton, Adrianna McBride (Jordan), Emily McBride, Chloe Glenn (Kyle), Taylor Glenn, Anna Glenn, Dustin Saunders and Dakota Saunders; great-grandchildren Zoey, Braxton, Isabella, Haiden, Skylar, Robert, Steven, Isaiah, and Josiah. Along with many much-loved nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members and many, many cherished friends she came to call family. Nancy believed in service to her family and community above all else, especially helping the youth. She spent decades of her life volunteering at Hannan Elementary, Ashton Elementary and Hannan High School. Later in life she dedicated herself to her many grandchildren and volunteered for their activities as well. She then became a volunteer for The United Way of Central West Virginia where she helped distribute food and necessities to the community members in need. She was also a member of the Senior Corps Volunteers for The United Way. She loved gardening and canning food. She made sure that her children and grandchildren knew how to raise gardens and preserve their own food. She also loved growing flowers of all kinds in her many flower beds. She was loved and will be greatly missed by so many. In lieu flowers, and because of her years of dedication to serving the community and those in need, the family has set up a scholarship fund in her honor called The Nancy Jean Glenn Memorial Scholarship. According to her wishes there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
