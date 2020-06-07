Essential reporting in volatile times.

NANCY JEWEL WHITE, 79, of Huntington, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was born June 30, 1940, in Huntington, daughter of the late Garrett and Marie Nottingham Singer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Franklin White. She is survived by two sons, Don (Cindy) White and Garrett (Sarah) White; three grandchildren, Michelle Wooley, Ryan Clay and Aaron White; eight great-grandchildren, Salem Quinn and Colt Ryan Clay, and Cameron, Destiny, Denea, Dylan, Tristan and Noah; one brother, Gary Michael (Shirley) Singer. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

