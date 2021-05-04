NANCY LANGDON, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, in Heritage Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and May Stephens Atkinson; the love of her life, Carl Brumfield; three sons, Ronnie Langdon, Eddie Langdon and Frank Langdon; brother, Frank Atkinson Jr.; sister, Mary Fillinger. Nancy is survived by one son, David (Judy) Langdon; six grandchildren, David (Beth) Langdon, Sara Langdon (Ed Arace), Brett (Laura) Langdon, Mark Langdon (Brittany Bellomy), Kristen (Justin) Lynd, Cody (Brianna) Langdon; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Atkinson Myers; daughter-in-law, Ann Langdon; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

