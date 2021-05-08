NANCY LEE BATES JAMES, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was born June 20, 1926, in Cabell County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ezra Barr Bates and Hazel Coberly Bates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Barr Bates, and her daughter, Barbara James Lee. Nancy was a 1944 graduate of Barboursville High School and a 1947 graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, where she became a Registered Nurse. She married Frank Edward James on March 6, 1947, and was married 67 years up to his passing in 2016. Nancy worked in various fields of nursing throughout her life. Her last nursing employment was with the Cabell County Board of Education as a school nurse and later as Director of Health Services. In 1976, she retired from nursing employment and opened Vita Foods, one of the first health food stores in the Huntington area. She also worked with her husband in developing real estate. She was also a longtime member of Bates Presbyterian Church, having served in various church positions as Circle Chairman, Leader of Presbyterian Women and Elder. She is survived by her sons, Frank James II of Huntington, W.Va., and William B. James (Joy) of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Brooke James Roberson (Rod) of Dallas, Texas, Kylie Koerner (Jim) of Durham, N.C., Nikki Lee Shannon of Jonesboro, Ark., Ben James (Lauren) of Germantown, Tenn., Frankie James III (Cara) of Barboursville, W.Va., Brandon Lee of Lubbock, Texas, and Josh James of Huntington, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Jack and Lily Roberson, Sam and Elizabeth Koerner, Cole and Ruby Shannon, Owen, Benjamin and Mary Carver James and Ryleigh and Kellan James. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church with Pastor Scott Hoppe officiating. A private interment will be held in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
