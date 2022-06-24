NANCY LEE CONRAD, 89, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Mitch Webb. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Clover Cemetery, Clover, W.Va. She was born January 19, 1933, in Spencer, W.Va., a daughter of the late Acie N. and Desssie Niday Webb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Neil Conrad. She is survived by her brother Nolan Webb of Milton, W.Va.; sister Ola Mae Wright of Oldsmar, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
