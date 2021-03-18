NANCY LEE FELIX LOCHER, 66, of Huntington, passed Saturday, March 13, 2021, at home with family. Nancy was born November 9, 1954, in Huntington, and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jack D. Locher. She spent 30 years in Child Development and Day Care around the world and home during her husband’s military service. For the safety of friends and family, there will be no open visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Frontline Workers funds. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

