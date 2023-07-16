NANCY LEE TURNER, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A Celebration of her Life will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jim Plyburn officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Inurnment will be private for the family. She was born July 16, 1934, daughter of the late Dr. Harry E. Beard and Ada Beard Holland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Ernest Turner, granddaughter Rachel Turner and sister Mary Ellen Gates. She was a former teacher for the Cabell County Board of Education. Nancy was a member of the former St. Luke United Methodist Church and was a current member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and Circle 11. She was a volunteer for the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry, an avid Marshall University Fan, and she loved traveling cross country with her husband for many years. She was a member and former president of Jr. Woman's Club. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She is survived by her loving family, children, Dr. Robert Turner and wife Terry of Huntington; Steve Turner and wife Lee of Knoxville, Tenn., and Lee Ann Hill and husband Tim of Huntington; grandchildren Nick (Erica) Turner, Ryan (Gisele) Turner, Drew Turner, Cameron Turner, Stephanie (Michael) DeRose and Sarah Beth Hill; and nine great-grandchildren, Brycen, Xavier, Malakai, Dominique, Asher, Eddie, Roman, Andy and Elizabeth. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- Panthers' Knipp shaves head to support mother-in-law
- Lost Huntington: The first Fat Boy
- One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall to open to the public regularly this fall
- Marshall football 2023 opponents: Is Wells' time up as Hokies starter?
- Cabell assessor shares information on steps to claim tax rebates
- Catfish tournament to be held at Nitro lake
- Cabell Midland, Marshall grad Smalley in LeBron James movie
- Cabell bus driver named WV Service Personnel of the Year finalist
- Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center to occupy former ACF building
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland boys and girls basketball conduct practice
- Photos: HHS football team conducts first day of summer practice
- Photos: Tour of Sandy's Gaming construction in Ashland
- Photos: Valleyball Basketball Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Grant announcement for former ACF site redevelopment
- Photos: Golfweek Junior Tour at Guyan Golf & Country Club
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair begins
- Photos: Cabell County Career Technology Center's CTE Summer Camp
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts lemonade stand at The Market
- Photos: Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute