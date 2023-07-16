The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Nancy Lee Turner
NANCY LEE TURNER, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A Celebration of her Life will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jim Plyburn officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Inurnment will be private for the family. She was born July 16, 1934, daughter of the late Dr. Harry E. Beard and Ada Beard Holland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Ernest Turner, granddaughter Rachel Turner and sister Mary Ellen Gates. She was a former teacher for the Cabell County Board of Education. Nancy was a member of the former St. Luke United Methodist Church and was a current member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and Circle 11. She was a volunteer for the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry, an avid Marshall University Fan, and she loved traveling cross country with her husband for many years. She was a member and former president of Jr. Woman's Club. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She is survived by her loving family, children, Dr. Robert Turner and wife Terry of Huntington; Steve Turner and wife Lee of Knoxville, Tenn., and Lee Ann Hill and husband Tim of Huntington; grandchildren Nick (Erica) Turner, Ryan (Gisele) Turner, Drew Turner, Cameron Turner, Stephanie (Michael) DeRose and Sarah Beth Hill; and nine great-grandchildren, Brycen, Xavier, Malakai, Dominique, Asher, Eddie, Roman, Andy and Elizabeth. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

