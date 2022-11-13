nancy Louise Totten Parsons

NANCY LOUISE TOTTEN PARSONS, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born September 24, 1951, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Leonard and Nannie Burris Totten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Shawn Sherman; sister, Geraldine "Jerri" Brewster; brother, Maynard Totten; and longtime best friend, Robert Williamson. She is survived by her children: Brian Nevins of Anderson, Ind., David Totten of Huntington, Christy Lewis of Anderson, Ind., and Michaelle Powell of Georgia; and sisters, Brenda Chaffin of Huntington and Roberta "Rae" Seog of Michigan. She is also survived by a niece who was by her side in times of need, Brenda Adkins of Chesapeake Ohio. Services will be held at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you