NANCY MARGRET PENNINGTON FLANIGAN, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was born on January 16, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Iris and Donald Napier of Barboursville, W.Va., and Russell Pennington. She is survived by four children, Amanda (Steven) Estep of Huntington, W.Va., Amy (David) Flanigan of Huntington, W.Va., Eric Flanigan of Cambridge, Ohio, and Jackson Trevor Flanigan of Columbus, Ohio; four siblings, Alma (Ron Keesee) Adkins, Michael (Robin) Pennington, Stephanie Smith and Christine Napier; five grandchildren, Steven, Rebecca and Riley Estep, Darian Leigh and Michael McComas of Huntington, W.Va.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehalfuneralhome.com.
