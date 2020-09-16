NANCY SHIMP FREDEKING, 81, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on September 10, 2020. Nancy was born in Ohio on October 29, 1938, to Bert and Charlotte “Gwen” Shimp. She was raised in Huntington, W.Va., and a proud graduate of Huntington High School, where she made many beloved friends. After graduating from high school, she married her husband of 50 years, William “Bill” Fredeking, and attended Marshall University. At Marshall, she was a member of the Pi Kappa Sigma (Sigma Kappa) sorority. Nancy loved being a mom and was extremely involved in her children’s activities. She was a Campfire Girls and 4-H counselor, a band booster and all-around sports mom, before it was a thing. She was also a surrogate mom to many of her children’s friends and had an open door or “here’s a key to the house” policy. She loved having the house full of people, and people loved being at the house with her loud, funny antics or even her disapproving raised eyebrow. Nancy was an avid supporter of Marshall University and enjoyed going to the Herd football and basketball games. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her dear friends, Pat Thacker and Sandy Lemke. She also enjoyed taking cruises and reading. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, William, “Bill” Fredeking; parents, Bert Shimp and Charlotte Gwendolyn “Gwen” Weber Shimp; and her beloved grandmother, Maude Caldwell Treat. She is survived by her four children, William “Bill” Fredeking, Heather Fredeking, Bert Fredeking and Meredith (John) Osgathorpe; her grandchildren, Jacob Fredeking, Jared Fredeking, Marley Fredeking, William Fredeking, William Osgathorpe and Alexander Osgathorpe; and great-grandchildren, Braden, Roman and Leo. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Huntington, W.Va., once it is safe to have large parties to gather. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Beaches Chapel, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
