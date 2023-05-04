NANCY SUE LOVETT, 73 of Huntington, W.Va., passed unexpectedly from this life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, B.H. Lovett and her eldest daughter, Christi Basile. She is survived by her mother, Janet Sheppe, brother Tim Lovett (Cheryl), sister Peggy Jarrell (Bill), son Josh Basile (Lindsay), daughter Marcie Stapleton (Eddie), and five grandchildren, Malakai, Ezekiel, Cienna, McKinley, and Gage.

She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degree in art education. She was a devoted educator for the Cabell County school board for 33 years until she retired in 2006, where she held many positions including teacher, supervisor, and principal. Her infectious passion for learning inspired many, and her ability to design and create art were truly amazing.

