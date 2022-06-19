Nancy Sue Myrtle Woods
NANCY SUE MYRTLE WOODS, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Minister Alan Dills. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was a retired cafeteria manager at Jefferson Elementary for over 31 years with the Cabell County School System and a member of the Open Door Baptist Church. She was born on June 11, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Milton Dallas and Violet Hazelett Myrtle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Walter Ray Woods, and sister, Regina Faye Overby. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Rick (Amy) Woods of Cookville, Tenn.; daughter, Vicky Woods of Huntington, W.Va.; three grand children and spouses: Emily (Landon) Remmert of Cookville, Tenn., Elliot Woods and Ethan (Mahala) Woods of Owensboro, Ky.; three great grandchildren: Oliver Cravens, Sarah Jane Woods and Avaline Remmert; and one brother and sister in law, Michael (Katie) Dallas Myrtle of N.C. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

