NANCY SUE MYRTLE WOODS, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Minister Alan Dills. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was a retired cafeteria manager at Jefferson Elementary for over 31 years with the Cabell County School System and a member of the Open Door Baptist Church. She was born on June 11, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Milton Dallas and Violet Hazelett Myrtle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Walter Ray Woods, and sister, Regina Faye Overby. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Rick (Amy) Woods of Cookville, Tenn.; daughter, Vicky Woods of Huntington, W.Va.; three grand children and spouses: Emily (Landon) Remmert of Cookville, Tenn., Elliot Woods and Ethan (Mahala) Woods of Owensboro, Ky.; three great grandchildren: Oliver Cravens, Sarah Jane Woods and Avaline Remmert; and one brother and sister in law, Michael (Katie) Dallas Myrtle of N.C. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- MU Board of Governors to meet in special session on proposed baseball stadium
- New principals approved for Huntington East Middle, Spring Hill Elementary
- 'Anchorman' actor arrested in Lawrence County while in region for events
- BUSINESS BEAT: New cannabis dispensary to open in Huntington
- Police roundup: Two women found shot to death inside Ashland apartment
- Michael Maddox
- UPDATE: Thousands still without power after strong storm
- Stephen Kent Cornwell
- Portion of old Marshall turf being sold to public
Collections
- Photos: Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout
- Photos: Marshall Basketball 2022 Team Camp
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: HPD swears in four new probationary officers
- Photos: Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Japanese Immersion Summer Camp showcase
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons Splash Pad
- Photos: Free Fishing Days
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth Celebration