The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NANCY VIA HALL, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023. Nancy was a member of the Church of Christ of South Point, Ohio, where she had many friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Hall Jr., son Michael Hall, son Steve Hall, son Christopher Hall, daughter-in-law Vicky Hall, son-in-law Joshua Smith, and "sisters" Barbara and Kathy. Nancy is survived by her sister-in-law Fay Lovejoy of Ohio, daughter Sharon Smith of Florida, son Sean Hall of Florida, daughter-in-law Lisa Hall of West Virginia, her grandchildren Amber Carter Hart, Geremy Carter, Cameron Hall, Evan Hall, Alex Hall, Monica Mount, Megan Simyak, Matt Hall, seven great-grandchildren, Lochlan, Madison, Garrett, Gracyn, Gunner, Chloe, and Hallston, and her "sister" Sandy. No service is planned. Internment plans have not been decided.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you