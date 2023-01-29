NANNA "Nan-nan" MAE SMITH, 98, of Ceredo, passed away on January 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born on January 23, 1925 in Ceredo, W.Va., to the late James Dewey and Mammie Bell Neal Smith Sr. Nan-nan was a loving mother. She was an employee of the Wayne County School System for 31 years. In addition to her parent she was preceded in death by seven brothers; one infant; and two sisters. Nan-nan is survived by her daughter, Sandra Perdue; two brothers, Edward Arthur Smith and Howard Clinton (Sharon) Smith, Sr.; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Ann Smith, Betty Ruth Smith, and Trish Smith; a host of nieces and nephews; a special niece, Angel (John) Dixon; a special nephew, Joseph Smith; and a special thank you for the loving care and help of her nieces, Joyce Howard, Samantha Swanson, and Billie Horan. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo- Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor working through permit process, actively hiring
- Cabell Midland band teacher recognized for dedication, creativity
- 'American Pickers' to return to West Virginia in March, here's how to be on the show:
- Anna M. Archer
- Herd turns focus in-house after portal window closes
- State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
- Anna Marie Archer
- Chuck Landon: Former MU coach calls out gamblers
- Polymer Alliance Zone buys $7.5 million manufacturing property in Huntington
- Prep sports notebook: Marshall offers Highlanders kicker Aya-ay
Collections
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo at Marshall Recreation Center
- Photos: MSAC swim meet at the Cam Henderson Center
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Old Time Dance at Heritage Hall
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, girls basketball