NANNA "Nan-nan" MAE SMITH, 98, of Ceredo, passed away on January 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born on January 23, 1925 in Ceredo, W.Va., to the late James Dewey and Mammie Bell Neal Smith Sr. Nan-nan was a loving mother. She was an employee of the Wayne County School System for 31 years. In addition to her parent she was preceded in death by seven brothers; one infant; and two sisters. Nan-nan is survived by her daughter, Sandra Perdue; two brothers, Edward Arthur Smith and Howard Clinton (Sharon) Smith, Sr.; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Ann Smith, Betty Ruth Smith, and Trish Smith; a host of nieces and nephews; a special niece, Angel (John) Dixon; a special nephew, Joseph Smith; and a special thank you for the loving care and help of her nieces, Joyce Howard, Samantha Swanson, and Billie Horan. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo- Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

