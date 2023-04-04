NAOMI RUTH CHANNELL SHEPARD, 85 of Wayne, wife of Harold "Sam" Shepard, died March 31 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. April 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thomas, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 4 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 246, Wayne, WV 25570.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you