NATHALENA "NAT" BAUMGARDNER, 89 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Dan Londeree officiating. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Burial for Nat and Richard will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She was born January 13, 1934, daughter of the late Clyde and Lutie Mae Noe Salmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Baumgardner Jr. in 2022, a very special grandson, Lucas Allen Simon, and brothers Boe and Charles Salmons. Nat was a former realtor in the Huntington area for over 20 years. She enjoyed attending and helping her family with the Luke Simon Memorial Ride for several years. She is survived by her loving family, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Mark Simon of Huntington; son Todd Baumgardner of Melbourne, Fla.; granddaughter Leah Capehart and husband Carter of Huntington; sister Lois Bilgen, brothers Walter, Dorsey, Larry, Thomas and James Salmons; and her companion dog, Kasey. The family would like to thank her special caregivers who dearly loved her, Dianna, Doris, Lisa, and Misty. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center CV-ICU for their kindness and care shown to Nat and her family during her illness. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

