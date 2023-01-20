Nathan Cole Shepard
RAEMI VERMIGLIO

NATHAN COLE SHEPARD of Salt Rock, W.Va., born June 19, 2004, passed away January 16, 2023, at the age of eighteen-years, six months and twenty-eight days. He is preceded in death by his uncle Tyler Shepard and his grandfather Gary Shepard. He was a 2022 Lincoln County High School graduate where he was a Leader in Welding Classes. He loved fishing, hunting, dirt bikes and the outdoors. He worked with his dad in his business, Sheps Construction, learning his carpentry trades from him starting at the age of thirteen. He had just started his own business, Sheps Welding and Iron Works. He was a member of the Local Carpenters Union #439.

He is survived by his mother Page Shepard of Salt Rock, W.Va., father Cole (Tricia) Shepard of Larkspur, Colo.; grandparents Bruce and Donna Perry of Branchland, W.Va., Mary Shepard of Larkspur, Colo.; four brothers, Adam Shepard, Tanner Shepard, Tyson Shepard, Easton Shepard; uncles Adam Perry (Eden) of Ranger, W.Va., Shane (Amber) Shepard of Rapid City, S.D., and a host of friends that became family between West Virginia and Colorado. Nathan would be honored to have his friends and family to come celebrate his life.

