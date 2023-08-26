The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Nathan Lee Sr. Rowe

NATHAN LEE ROWE SR., of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2023, at the age of 89 years. He was born March 29, 1934, in Laredo, W.Va., the youngest son of Edith Thelma Santrock Rowe and Cecil Harold Rowe. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Korea, during the war. He was a man of faith. He loved West Virginia and the Mountaineers. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Elvin Rowe and sister Helen Marie Lowe. He is survived by his precious sisters, Mary Blankenship and Dewonna Rowe Conn (Michael Conn); sons Charles "Chuck" Rowe (Jan Rowe) of Sanford, N.C., Nathan Lee Rowe Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., Ralph Ervin Rowe (Sabrina White-Martin Rowe) of Woodlawn, Va.; granddaughters Lisa Rowe Elfont (Tom Elfont), Denise Rowe Webb (Steve Webb), Elizabeth Rowe Johnson (Marshall Johnson); grandsons Aron Rowe and Eric Rowe; six great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A private military family service was held Monday, August 21, 2023, in Dublin, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

