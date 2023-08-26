Nathan Lee Sr. Rowe

NATHAN LEE ROWE SR., of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2023, at the age of 89 years. He was born March 29, 1934, in Laredo, W.Va., the youngest son of Edith Thelma Santrock Rowe and Cecil Harold Rowe. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Korea, during the war. He was a man of faith. He loved West Virginia and the Mountaineers. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Elvin Rowe and sister Helen Marie Lowe. He is survived by his precious sisters, Mary Blankenship and Dewonna Rowe Conn (Michael Conn); sons Charles "Chuck" Rowe (Jan Rowe) of Sanford, N.C., Nathan Lee Rowe Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., Ralph Ervin Rowe (Sabrina White-Martin Rowe) of Woodlawn, Va.; granddaughters Lisa Rowe Elfont (Tom Elfont), Denise Rowe Webb (Steve Webb), Elizabeth Rowe Johnson (Marshall Johnson); grandsons Aron Rowe and Eric Rowe; six great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A private military family service was held Monday, August 21, 2023, in Dublin, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- McDonald's off 29th Street exit in Huntington being rebuilt
- Apple Grove businesses already benefiting from Nucor construction
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- Marshall officials pleased with improvements in recruitment, enrollment and retention
- Former Herd OL Faucheux's career takes another turn in shift to coaching
- Jones, Shockey lead Knights past GW 49-21
- Dogs invade Dreamland Pool
- Six Junior Captains selected for Marshall football
- Justice gives arts grants to 9 organizations
Collections
- Photos: Students return to classes at Marshall University
- Photos: 2023 Dreamland Pool Dog Swim
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland faces off with George Washington
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: High school football, Ironton defeats Wheelersburg 17-14
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby at Ritter Park
- Photos: Ceremonial Bill Signing allocating $45 million to Marshall
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library presents Princess Tea Party
- Photos: Zoology Zone Science Center's sneak peek weekend