NATHAN LEO GLOVER, 67, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 19, 1956, in Ashland, Ky., a son of the late Shirley Jean Glover. He is also preceded in death by stepfather Roland Loper and special grandmother, Martha Glover. He is survived by one sister, Geneva Garcia; three brothers, Jerry Loper, Roland Glover and Tim Loper. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Greenup, Ky. Friends may visit one hour prior to service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

