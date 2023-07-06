NATHAN LEO GLOVER, 67, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 19, 1956, in Ashland, Ky., a son of the late Shirley Jean Glover. He is also preceded in death by stepfather Roland Loper and special grandmother, Martha Glover. He is survived by one sister, Geneva Garcia; three brothers, Jerry Loper, Roland Glover and Tim Loper. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Greenup, Ky. Friends may visit one hour prior to service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
