NATHAN MICHAEL SMITH, 24 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in a tragic car accident. He was born December 18, 1998, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Michael "Tommy" Smith and Melinda Ann Dillon Smith.
Nathan graduated from Grace Christian School in 2017, where he loved being a part of the baseball team. He had recently joined an apprenticeship with the Carpenters Local Union #439.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Mikalene Smith.
Additional survivors include three sisters, Amber Patterson and husband J.T., Jessica Deeds and husband Joe, all of Lavalette, W.Va., Kayla Dobbins and husband Joe of St. Louis, Mo.; his grandparents Lee and Faye Dillon and Boyd Smith; his nieces and nephews Avery, Lila, and Willow Patterson, River and Gracyn Deeds, Sawyer, Ellee, Sidney, Remi, and Caroline Dobbins, and a host of additional family and friends who loved him.
He enjoyed attending Christ Temple and Jefferson Avenue Church of God where he was a part of the youth group for many years. He was looked up to as a mentor for younger members and tried to make sure they felt included. He loved all sports, and especially watching WVU and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved doing anything with family.
When Nathan was born, he was the best surprise and completed his family. His sisters were a little embarrassed at the thought of their mom having a baby, as they were teenagers, but after he was born, they babied and loved on him from that point on. It was said "he may never learn to walk with them carrying him all the time." Nathan was the first baby born in the family in many years, and to his chagrin was called "Babe Boy" for the first several years of his life.
When he was a boy, he could be found playing with his dog, Nacho or convincing Pastor Rod to take him to eat Chinese food if his mom was busy at church.
He had a quiet, gentle nature and a sneaky little chuckle, especially when he was scaring his mom or aunts. He liked to prank his mom with fake roaches or bugs or pick her up and squeeze her until she couldn't quit laughing. Even after he became a man and his interests included lifting weights and working out, he never outgrew his love for his mom. If he was going through difficulties, he would still come to her and ask for her advice and prayers.
Nathan loved and looked up to his dad, who was really his best friend. He taught him so much, and he had begun following his footsteps working alongside him. He was humble and hardworking on the job, just like his dad.
He loved his sisters beyond measure and remained close to them even after they had children of their own. After all, he was like their first baby. That love extended to his nieces and nephews. He was the best uncle, and he was always rough housing with them and giving big bear hugs. He loved kids and was a favorite of his little cousins.
He enjoyed Sunday dinners at his mamaw and papaw's and still hugged and kissed them goodbye every time he left.
He had been looking forward to an upcoming vacation with his mom and dad.
Nathan was dearly loved and will be so missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service, February 9, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Rod Justice.
