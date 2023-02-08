Nathan Michael Smith
NATHAN MICHAEL SMITH, 24 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in a tragic car accident. He was born December 18, 1998, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Michael "Tommy" Smith and Melinda Ann Dillon Smith.

Nathan graduated from Grace Christian School in 2017, where he loved being a part of the baseball team. He had recently joined an apprenticeship with the Carpenters Local Union #439.

