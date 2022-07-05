Nathaniel Anderson, 49 of Barboursville, WV passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence. He was employed by the City of Barboursville. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Ross Anderson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00  8:00 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.

