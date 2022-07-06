NATHANIEL CLAY "NATE" ANDERSON, 49 of Barboursville, WV, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, July 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Nate was born May 31, 1973, in Huntington, the son of Sharrell and Pamala Saxton Anderson of Huntington. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Bryan Scott Anderson and his beloved dog, Bella. He was a former employee of Beard Mortuary and was currently a City of Barboursville Public Works employee. He was a member of Minerva Lodge #13 AF&AM, Barboursville. Nate and his father enjoyed many hours of metal detecting together, a hobby they both loved; he had a passion for learning about American History, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, and was a very talented carpenter and shared many of his crafts with family and friends. He loved his Lord and made it known to everyone to the very end and was proud to be an American citizen. He is survived by his loving wife, Tonya Ross Anderson, daughter Madalyn Cooper of Barboursville; sisters and brothers-in-law Alisha and Steve Samples of Clendenin, W.Va., and Misti and D.R. Beckner of Huntington; a brother-in-law, Dwane Ross of Barboursville; nieces Erika and Joanie Maloney and Jordan Ross; his beloved cat, Bubby, and a host of extended family. The family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and love that have carried them through the past few months. The family appreciates and would like to express a heartfelt thank you to their neighbors, friends, co-workers, City of Barboursville staff, Nate's Misfits, Masons, churches, the staff at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and the especially the Oncology staff for the excellent care they gave Nate. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions to Little Victories Animal Rescue or American Red Cross, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Beard Mortuary.
