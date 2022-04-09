NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL, “NATE,” “TATE,” 26, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022, while residing in St. Louis, Mo. He was born June 9, 1995, in Akron, Ohio. Nathan graduated from Virginia Tech in 2017 with an undergraduate degree in Biology. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Pi Honors Fraternity, wherein he performed many acts of community service for the city of Blacksburg, Va. He went on to pursue a law degree at the University of St. Louis Law School. Nathan was a Specialist and expert marksman in the United States National Guard Infantry from 2016-2022. He was a diehard Raiders fan, an accomplished athlete throughout school and loved being with his travel baseball team for much of his teenage years. Nathan was an avid reader, literature enthusiast and a budding author in the midst of writing his first novel. He enjoyed playing competitive sports with his brothers, touring historical sites and discussing ancient military history. Nathan was a man who put others before himself and was happier for it. We will remember him for his kindness, love and the radiating smile that brightened this world. Nathan is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Dr. Elias Haikal, great-grandparents, George and Zakia Haikal, maternal great-grandmother, Roberta Bova, and great-grandparents, Louella and Ivan Black. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal; brother, Elias George and wife Madison, and goddaughter, Charlee Ann Haikal; brothers, Benjamin Ivan, Noah Alexander and Samuel Joseph Haikal; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Haikal; maternal grandparents, Larry and Deborah Black; great-grandfather, Frank Joseph Bova; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at New Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3 p.m., with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodmere Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation (NADF) to raise awareness for Addison’s and Hashimoto’s disease. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Principal accused of victim blaming suspended for unrelated reasons
- Local ‘American Idol’ contestant advances to Hollywood Week
- Groundbreaking set for new Proctorville area senior center
- Teen runs against doctor in W.Va. House 26 Democrat primary
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- BUSINESS BEAT: 20th Street Tudor's Biscuit World celebrating quarter century in Huntington
- Hurricane man sentenced on child porn charges
- Police roundup: Chesapeake couple killed in head-on collision
- West Virginia removes dozens of deaths from COVID-19 count
- Osburn prepares for bigger role on Herd offensive line
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo
- Photos: Austin's Homemade Ice Cream celebrates its 75th anniversary
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 6th
- Photos: Sensitive Bunny at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, Monday
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 2nd
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball