NEAL ALLEN "FERG" FERGUSON, 75, of Huntington, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in the solace of loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Allen Ferguson and Patsy Ann Ferguson Miller. He is survived by sisters Shannon Ferguson and Stacey Miller Sammons, and a host of loving friends, including Doe and Tom Myers, Justin Cox and Phillip and Katherine Allgood. A beloved teacher and coach at, in his words, "the real" Huntington High School, he went above and beyond to help his runners and students achieve their goals. An unusually private man, unless he was talking about baseball, he created a community as he travelled through life. He will be greatly missed by many. Please join us from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary for an informal, come-as-you-are celebration of his life to share your favorite Ferg stories. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Huntington High Cross Country Boosters, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV, 25701, would be appreciated. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

