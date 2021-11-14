NEAL WYATT SCAGGS SR., 85, of Mitchell Heights, W.Va., passed into his eternal rest on November 8, 2021. When Neal entered heaven, he was reunited with the love of his life, Jo Ann Baisden Scaggs. Jo Ann was his soulmate for 60 years of marriage. Neal will be remembered as a pillar of our community in Logan, W.Va., who gave of his time, talents, and support to make this a better place to raise our children. Neal has been a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Logan since February of 1949. He has served the church in various capacities from being an usher to being a trustee. His silent actions for the church and its members are more than words can say. Neal was born on January 18, 1936 to the late Alfred D and Anna Mae Duncan Scaggs. Six brothers: A. D. “Buster,” Denny, Freddie, Robert, Max, and Jerry Scaggs; and one sister, Joan Scaggs Means, also preceded him in death. A 1954 graduate of Logan High School, he went on to graduate from the business school at Marshall University in 1958. While attending Marshall he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Neal and his wife, Jo Ann, were recognized by the Logan Area Marshall Athletic Club for their outstanding support of Marshall Athletics. Neal also served Marshall on the Board of Governors for a number of years. Upon graduation from MU, he served in the United States Navy from August 1958 to June 1960. Neal has served Logan’s business community as President of Baisden Brothers Inc., Southern Equipment Inc., Logan Auto Parts Inc., and Bucane Inc. In his career, he has also served multiple organizations and has been on several boards. Neal was one of the early organizers of Logan Buddy League basketball and was one of the All-Star coaches for many years. He will be remembered and recognized for his community leadership and local philanthropy. In February 2020, Neal received his 50-year membership pin from the Aracoma Masonic Lodge #99 in Logan, W.Va. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason of Logan, W.Va., and Charleston, W.Va., and a member of the Beni Kedem Shriners of Charleston, W.Va. Neal is survived by his son, Wyatt (Kristi) Scaggs; grandson, Neal Wyatt (Haley) Scaggs III; granddaughter, Katie (Rex) Delong; and great-grandson, Neal Wyatt Scaggs IV. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. One brother, Roger (Janice) Scaggs, also survives him. An extension of his family were his dear special friends, Doug McElwain, Tommy Keeney, and Dr. Billy Mullen. In addition to his family, Neal will be greatly missed by his many wonderful friends, and especially by his employees and the breakfast group at the Parkway Drive Inn. Graveside services honoring Neal will held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, November 15 at 1 p.m. Military graveside rites will be observed. Conducting the services will be The Reverend Michael Hatfield of the First Baptist Church of Logan, W.Va. Pallbearers will be: Tommy Keeney, Rex Delong, Neal Scaggs III, Mike Stone, Steve Browning, and Scott Ellis. Honorary pallbearers are: Jim Rupe, Butch Nisbet, Doug McElwain, Donsil Mullins, Roger Bryant, Bill Waybright and John Mendez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Logan Buddy League, Box 1929, Logan, West Virginia 25601. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Kimberly Bowen: Cabell Huntington workers have lost faith in their employer
- Akron man faces life for role in W.Va drug conspiracy
- W.Va. state law enforcement, correctional workers seek hazard pay from governor
- Huntington East students dismissed early after employee exposed to fentanyl
- Ironton linebackers choose different 'Cats for college
- Union says replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital causing problems
- Two Cabell residents among W.Va.’s latest virus deaths
- No agreement between Cabell Huntington Hospital, union workers on Monday
- STEPHANIE ARLINE CODY BOWEN
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before UAB game
- Photos: Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Huntington Veterans Day ceremony
- Photos: Huntington vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Night on Fifth superintendent's art walk
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
- Photos: MU men's basketball takes on UPIKE
- Photos: Word on The Block
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston