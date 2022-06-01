NEIL HEADLY STEIGERWALT, 85, of Huntington, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Madison Park Healthcare. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Blankenship. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He was born March 26, 1937, in Dunkirk, Indiana, a son of the late Harry and Francis Steigerwalt. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Richard and Harold Steigerwalt and one sister, Donna Adams. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Joan Towler Steigerwalt; three sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley Alan and Carole of Pittsburgh, Pa., Randall Shayne and Rachel of Blueridge, Ga., and Christopher Earl and Shanta of Tucson, Arizona; two sisters, Becky Dunn of Oregon and Margie Weltner of Largo, Florida; five grandchildren, Jeremy and Brynne Steigerwalt, Brynne Steigerwalt, Eli Steigerwalt, Luke Steigerwalt, and Lyssa Steigerwalt; sister-in-law Jean Castle of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you