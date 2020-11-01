NELLIE GRAY SNIDER TEMPLETON, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., went to meet Jesus in Heaven and joined the love of her life, Carroll, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Genesis Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. She was born January 19, 1926, in Grafton, W.Va., to the late Virgil and Mabel Flint Snider. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Templeton; and a brother, William L. Snider. Nellie was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington, W.Va., where she taught Sunday school, preschool and kindergarten children for 45 years. She is survived by three daughters, Pam (Bob) Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., Sharlee (Millard) “Skeeter” Henry of Huntington, W.Va., and Lisa (David) Sheets of Proctorville, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Tyler (Leigh Ann) Simpkins, Wes (Janet) Simpkins, Nikki (Brian) Louden, Marshall (Hollie) Henry, Brittany (Jason) Hicks, Carroll “C.J.” Shepard, Stacie (Nate) Smithson, Matthew (Michelle) Sheets, Megan (Dagan) Adkins and Heather (Jay) Swann; 20 great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Louden, Bailee (Josh) Gartin, Drew Simpkins, Morgan Fridley, Lauren Louden, Jacob Simpkins, Raegan Fridley, Ryan Henry, Natalie Simpkins, Cadence Adkins, Shad Henry, Emily Simpkins, Christian Louden, Jaelyn Adkins, Aiden Adkins, Landon Hicks, Madison Sheets, Roman Hicks, Gracie Simpkins and Waverly Swann; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th Street, Huntington, by Rev. Danny McSweeney and Pastor Marc Price. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the church. Masks are mandatory for the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene children’s ministry. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Genesis Healthcare for their kindness and loving care to our mother. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- Joe Manchin: Precedent demands Senate wait on Barrett confirmation vote
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- 3 Cabell County residents among state’s new COVID-19 deaths
- Potential sale of ACF parking lot being negotiated
- Plans for new senior center in Lawrence County up for approval
- Trick-or-treat in Huntington moved to Saturday, Oct. 31
- Robert Murray, outspoken coal miner who battled EPA, dies at 80 of lung disorder
- First plane lands at MU flight school
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships
- Photos: Rocco's Spaghetti Dinner Drive-Thru in Ceredo
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House gives out pumpkins to locals
- Photos: MU PAWS therapy dogs conduct costume parade
- Photos: Mr. and Miss Marshall reveal ceremony
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: VH1 Save the Music Celebration at HMS
- Photos: Halloween decorations
- Photos: Marshall defeats FAU, 20-9
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, football