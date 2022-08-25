NELLIE JANE CALDWELL FERGUSON, 90, of Kenova, widow of Ernest W. Ferguson, died Aug. 22 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God, 4430 Piedmont Rd., Huntington, 25704 www.rollinsfh.com.

