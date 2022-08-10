NELLIE JANE SMITH, 79, of Ona, W.Va., passed away August 6, 2022, in Huntington Health and Rehab Center. She was born April 27, 1943, in Brown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Delbert Copple and Vivin Copple. She is also preceded in death by her husband Harland Smith. She is survived by two daughters, Dolletta "Sue" Smith and Carlesie Landis; one son, Dale Smith; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Evangelist Jeffery Landis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you