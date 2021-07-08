NELLIE MAE HATTEN DEAN GILKERSON, 79, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her home. Nellie was born September 5, 1941, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Harvey Creed and Garnet Meredith Hatten. She was the previous owner of Giovanni’s Pizza in Prichard, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Nellie was also preceded in death by her husbands, Glen Dean and Edward R. Gilkerson; one daughter, Susie Charles; one son, Gary Dean; and two grandchildren, Matt Charles and Amanda Fannin. Nellie is survived by two sons, Glendal Dean and Kevin Dean; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Cullie (Jonnie) Hatten; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Diana) Gilkerson and Ike Gilkerson; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington; special caregivers, Darcy, Angie; her granddaughter, Samantha, and nephew, Stacy. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with funeral services immediately following at 1 p.m. with Brother Roy Akers and Brother Terry Meredith officiating. Burial will follow in the Davis Cemetery on Davis Branch, Prichard, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you