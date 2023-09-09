Hensley Smith
2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV: We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord, was one of NELLIE ORLEAN HENSLEY SMITH'S favorite Bible verses. She peacefully was granted this promise at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. At the time of her passing, she was 3 weeks shy of 101 years old.
She was born on September 26, 1922, at Collins Hill in Cabell County, West Virginia, to the late Robert Clyde and Myrtle Spurlock Hensley. She married Frank Stanford Smith on July 7, 1941. She is survived by her one daughter, Linda Sue Smith Adams.
Nellie served others at Bailey's Cafeteria in downtown Huntington, working beside her two sisters, Thelma and Effie Marie. Nellie was a crafter who created beautiful artistic quilts. Her family cherishes each of her quilts, which adorn their homes today. Not only was Nellie artistic, but her prose about her sister Effie Marie's inspirational life, won first place in the 1950 Tops in Our Town contest published in The Herald-Dispatch. Frank and Nellie were members of the Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Lavalette, West Virginia. She enjoyed singing the old-time gospel hymns with the choir. Her alto voice will always resonate with her daughter. She always considered Mays her church home, even after she moved to Maryland in 2002.
In later years, Frank and Nellie's greatest joy was spending time with their four grandchildren: Eddie, Kelli, Frankie, and Nelli. They made many trips up to Maryland for visits. Oh, to be able to taste her homemade potato salad, pound cake, and pies made from scratch once more! Frank and Nellie were the wind beneath their families' wings. They shared 51 years together before Frank's death in February 1993.
At the time of Nellie's death, she lived with her daughter Linda Sue. Even though she spent many years in Maryland, she always referred to the hills of West Virginia as home. Her smile while dancing with her grandsons Ed and Frank, and great-grandson A.J. to Take Me Home, Country Roads will always be remembered.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Myrtle Hensley; her husband Frank Smith; her son-in-law Edward C. Adams; and her eleven siblings: Thelma Drown, Ezra Hensley, Ray Hensley, Effie Marie Spaulding, Robert Lee Hensley, Ralph Hensley, Natalie Bennett, Clyde (C.J.) Hensley, Jr., Mary Lee Adkins, Jo Ann Smith, and Carolyn Mullins. Yes, all of Clyde and Myrtle's children are in!
Nellie's legacy will live on through her daughter Linda Sue Smith Adams, and her four grandchildren: Edward Carroll Adams Jr. (Robin), Kelli Adams Ronning (Marty), Frank Anthony Adams (Colleen), and Jennifer Nell Stewart (Len); her ten great-grandchildren: Samantha Adams Rossi (Vince), Austin Adams (Melissa), Joshua Ronning (Heather), Adam (A.J.) Ronning (Simone), Kelsi Lewis (Tyler), Frank Adams Jr., Douglas Adams, Clara Stewart, Nathan Stewart, and Jenna Stewart; and her seven great- great-grandchildren: Jeffrey, Madi, Leah, Jackson, Sage, Kamryn and Killian.
Visitation and Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Jim Plyburn, will be held at Reger Funeral Home Chapel, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Wayne County, where she will be laid to rest on the hill next to her husband Frank.
Our deepest appreciation to Gilchrist Hospice Nurse, Edna Barton, and Home Health Aide, Laurie Schantz, for providing such compassionate home care for the past two years. Very thankful to Steven Doyle for his attentive aid and running errands when needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 3005 Beech Fork Road, Lavalette, West Virginia 25535 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.
Condolences may be left on Reger Funeral Home and Chapel's online guest book at www.regerfh.com.
As Nellie wrote for her husband's funeral service, "Good night down here, and good morning up there." She is now reunited with Frank and their family members. With the sentiment Nellie used to close all her correspondence, LOVE AND GOD BLESS!