Nellie Orlean Hensley Smith

Hensley Smith

2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV: We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord, was one of NELLIE ORLEAN HENSLEY SMITH'S favorite Bible verses. She peacefully was granted this promise at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. At the time of her passing, she was 3 weeks shy of 101 years old.

