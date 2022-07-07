NELLIE S. SNOW, 97, of Huntington died June 27 at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. July 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Huntington; committal service following at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Repast at the Church follows. Please forward flowers, cards, and condolences to Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 County Road 775, PO box 391, Proctorville, OH, 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

