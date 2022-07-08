NELLIE S. SNOW, 97, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, peacefully at her Cincinnati, Ohio, home. She was born on April 11, 1925, to the late Gertrude Seales Lee and Richard Lee, Pell City, Ala.
Nellie was the last remaining of 14 siblings, including Flora Lee (Coleman), Helen Lee (Surrell), Elizabeth Lee (Reed) Josephine Lee (Twyman), and Arthur; her first husband, Ernest Black, and second husband, Roger Snow; her daughter, Anna M. Fain, and her grandson, Darren M. Fain.
Nellie is survived by three grandchildren, Cicero M. Fain III, Patrick L. Fain and Andrea L. Fain (Carelli); five great-grandchildren, Mahogany Martin (Botkins), Tashauna Collins (Russell), Roylando Johnson, Anas Fain and Aanisah Ibrahim-Fain; 13 great- great-grandchildren, and a special niece, Teresa Dubose.
Nellie was a retired nurse's aide at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, W.Va., and a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Huntington, W.Va., and Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 9, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 828 15th Street, Huntington, WV, at 9 a.m. with visitation, followed by 10 a.m. service, with Father Shaji Thomas officiating. Committal service at Spring Hill Cemetery and repast at the Church follows.
Please forward flowers, cards, and condolences to Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 County Road 775, POB 391, Proctorville, OH, 45669. Condolences may also be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
