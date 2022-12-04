NERI DALAGUIT VERAR, 52, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. Neri was born December 2, 1969 in Zamboanga, Philippines, a son of Maria Dalaguit Verar of Canada and the late June Verar. He worked for Level 1 Fasteners. Additional survivors include the mother of his oldest children, Lisa Verar; children, Sydney and Kasey Verar; and the mother of his youngest child, Melissa Denbow; child, Xavier Verar, all of Huntington; two sisters, Iris Verar of Ontario, Canada and Michel Jean Verar of the Philippines. The family would like a special thanks to go to Woolums Customs for loving him like a brother. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
