NEVADA MILLS, 84, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born March 12, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Almeda Adkins Watts.
Also preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Milton Mills; stepmother, Essie Watts; one grandson, Jonathon Taylor; one great-grandson, Logan Mills; five brothers, Alfred, Ernie, Abraham, Ray, and Donald Watts; and four sisters, Gladys, Virginia, Mae, and Nannie.
Nevada was a was a homemaker who loved sewing, working puzzles, and gardening. She was a member of Beech Fork Chapel, East Lynn.
Left to cherish her memory are seven children, Debra (Daniel) Paul of Huntington, W.Va., David Mills of East Lynn, Charolette (Greg) Carter of Branchland, W.Va., Nannie (Jamie) Blankenship of Prichard, W.Va., Milton Lee (Vanessa) Mills of East Lynn, Thomas (Rhonda) Mills of East Lynn, and Robin (Dwight) Blankenship of Lavalette, W.Va.; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild, and several on the way.
Also surviving are four sisters, Cardela Mason of Huntington, Almeda (John) Tincher of St. Albans, W.Va., Linda (Billy) Black of Branchland, and Dorothy Gilkerson; four brothers, Lester (Chris) Watts of Branchland, Thomas (Bev) Watts, also of Branchland, Freddie Watts of Hurricane, W.Va., and Robert (Violet) Watts of Salt Rock, W.Va.; sister-in-law Linda "Bo Bo" Davis of East Lynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice as well as St. Mary's 6th floor for their care and support.
Funeral service at 11 a.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Jason McComas and Garland Perry officiating. Burial in the Mills Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.