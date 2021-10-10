NEWTON M. MOORE, 87, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. He was born August 24, 1934, in Huntington, son of the late Bernard and Grace Rader Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings. He is survived by his wife, Nona Moore; one son, Newt Jr. (Jackie) Moore; granddaughter, Taylor Moore; sister, Linda (Montie) Jenkins; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from ACF Industries. The family extends a thank you to those who cared for him. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

