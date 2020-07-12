Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


NICHOLAS JOHN-MICHAEL PERKO, 25, of Huntington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Huntington. He was born October 18, 1994, in Huntington, a son of Frank Perko and Amanda Quigley Perko. He was a construction worker. Nick was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Perko, and two uncles, Eric Bowes and Nicholas Bowes. Survivors include his father, Frank Perko; stepmother, Emma Perko; his mother, Amanda Quigley Perko; two daughters, Addy and Kynslee; sisters, Chelsea Ramey, Abby Perko, Tayler Thompson and Bailee Thompson; brother, Ricky Anderson; paternal grandmother, Holly Perko; maternal grandparents, Barney and Linda Bowes; nephews, Elijah Ramey and Xavier Hay; uncles, Terry Quigley, Donnie Myers and Rick Perko; and aunt, Hope (Richard) Kelley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a trust fund set up for his daughters. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.