Nicholas Lee McCormick
SYSTEM

NICHOLAS LEE McCORMICK, 43, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 1, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Margo Arnold Walker and Roger (Christy) McCormick. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Tori Gibeaut, Jordyn McClanahan and Branson McCormick; paternal grandmother Betty McCormick; lifelong friend Sally Sutherland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends and co-workers who were also family to him. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jessica McClanahan; sister Hannah Walker; paternal grandfather Rance McCormick; maternal grandparents Jim and Mary Arnold. Nick was a graduate of Hurricane High School and graduate from the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts. Nick was a loving son, father and was a caring, loving, honest friend. Addiction stole the real Nick, so please cherish your memories of the true Nick. If you know an addict please love them, pray for them but know they have to love themselves to heal. If we could do it for them there wouldn't be addicts. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you