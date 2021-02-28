NICHOLAS WILLIAM CHAPUT, 62, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, after a 2-year battle with cancer. Nick was a 1976 graduate of Huntington East High School and a 1979 graduate of Marshall University. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Frances Chaput of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, Joan (John) Clatworthy of Conroe, Texas; his children, Stephen (Lindsay) Chaput of Louisville, Ky., Sara (Josh) Wilson-Abell of Louisville, Ky., and Daniel (Ingrid Loch) Chaput of Huntington, W.Va. He was blessed with five grandchildren and a dear friend, Judy Jimenez. A private service was officiated by Father Matthew King at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

