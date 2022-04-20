NIKKI DAWN ROBINSON, 34, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Laila Shae Robinson, died April 14 at home. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. April 21 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Otto Pauley Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist her family with final expenses.

