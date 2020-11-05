NIKKI SUZANNE CLAY, 39, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 18, 1981. Nikki was a graduate of Hamlin High School in 2002. She attended Hamlin United Methodist Church. Nikki’s life was short, but she enjoyed it to the fullest. She was very content to watch TV, write and read. She loved riding ATVs with Kellan and Jacey and fishing on the boat with Mom and Gary and eating at Bob Evans with Dad and Clara. Nikki loved her family and had a great sense of humor. Nikki is survived by her parents, Myra and Gary Elkins and Bill and Clara Clay; stepsister, Stacy (Richie) Carey; four nieces and nephews, Kellan and Jacey Smith and Landon and Laynee Carey; a host of aunts and uncles and cousins; a very special person, Bina McComas, whom Nikki loved very much. To honor Nikki, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Lincoln County Board of Education CARES Program to assist with feeding and caring of students of Lincoln County, 10 Marland Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private graveside service on Friday, November 6, with Pastor Bob Fulton officiating. Condolences can be sent to www.handleyfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JANICE MAE CALDWELL
- New faces to fill Huntington City Council
- Wayne County elects first Republican delegate since 1922
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- KIMBERLY SUE WORKMAN
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- Two more virus-related deaths reported in Cabell County
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect in Prichard caught after police chase
- Chuck Landon: Marshall vs. BYU would be perfect matchup
- First plane lands at MU flight school
Images
Collections
- Photos: Trump Train in Wayne
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: Trick-or-Treat in Huntington
- Photos: W.Va. State Cross Country Championships
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: Halloween decorations
- Photos: Rose Cutting Giveaway at Ritter Park
- Photos: VH1 Save the Music Celebration at HMS
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships