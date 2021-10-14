NILA G. QUEEN IRBY, 79, of Lavalette, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Nila was born December 2, 1941, in Wayne, daughter of the late Ernest and Dova Osburn Queen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Lucille Ledbetter, Faye Queen, Bobby Queen, Alice Queen, Ersel Queen and Kenneth Queen. She was also preceded in death by her special aunt and uncle, Lindsey and Zara Queen. She was a pastor’s wife and loving mother. She was retired as book keeper from Superior Marine after more than 30 years, became an entrepreneur at A&L Home Care with her daughter, Dawnetta Abbett, and Ruthie Lucas and a mentor to many. Nila is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Pastor Don Irby; one son, Jeff Irby (Sharon) of Chesapeake, Ohio; one daughter, Dawnetta Abbett (Larry) of Lavalette; four grandchildren, Jamie Casella (Johnathan), Misty Adkins (Mark), Bradley Abbett (Andy) and Jeffrey Abbett (Pam); nine great-grandchildren, Hayden Adkins, Cheyenne Adkins, Jace Casella, Savannah Adkins, Noah Adkins, Bella Abbett, Rylee Abbett, Gage Abbett and Rain Abbett; two sisters, Glenna Blankenship (Roy) of Prichard, W.Va., and Velma Stidard (Chuck) of Parma, Ohio; three brothers, Disal Queen (Barbara) of Kenova, Leonard Queen (Carolyn) of Kiahsville, W.Va., and Lester Queen (Gladys) of Lenoir, N.C. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Irby Family Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
