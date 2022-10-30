Nina Ciccarello Kopp Klettke
SYSTEM

NINA CICCARELLO KOPP KLETTKE, 59, of Vancouver, Wash., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on September 25, 2022. Nina is the daughter of Nick Ciccarello and Norma and Jim Casto, of Huntington. She is survived by her husband, Steve Klettke; her brother, Drew Ciccarello; her sisters, Nan Price and Natalie Ciccarello; two children, Cortland Kopp and Natalie Kopp and one grandson. Nina graduated from GWHS and attended Marshall University. Nina was Regional VP at Modern Capital Executive Solutions and had a successful career as Credit Union Specialist and Strategic Finance Planner. She spent the last 35 years living and establishing a life in Washington with a large circle of friends and family but never forgot her family and friends in West Virginia.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you