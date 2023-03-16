NINA FAYE HAZELETT, 87 of West Hamlin, W.Va., peacefully went to her Heavenly home March 13, 2023. Nina was born August 4, 1935, to the late Hubert and Ida Adkins. She was a 1954 graduate of Guyan Valley High School. Nina was a member of Center Point Baptist Church for eighty-some years. Her love for God and her family was immeasurable. Nina was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For several years Nina was a dedicated employee at Handley Funeral Home, 20th Street Bank and Holiday Inn Gateway.
Nina is survived by her two sons, Randy (Charlene) and Rick and his wife Debbie; her grandchildren, Nick and Jade, Ricky (Michelle), Robby (Ashley), Ryan (Ashley), Adam (Tara), Megan (Jarred); great-grandchildren, Brian, Matt, Haylie, Braylon, Skylar, Carter, Landon, Kaitlyn, Makenzie, Allionna, Jailee, Jensen; two brothers, Donald and Herb (Judy); sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Nellie, Joyce and Ernie. Nina was preceded in death by eight brothers, Bethal, Ralph, Oakey, Darrel, Rev. Emmitt, Earl, Lawrence, and Larry; two sisters, Clarine and Ouida.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Lenny Roman officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
