On the evening of August 12, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, NINA FAYE PLASTER BICKAR was welcomed into heaven by her savior, her beloved George and dearly missed family. Nina was born December 17, 1934, the daughter of the late Ezburn L. Plaster and Dora Owens Plaster. Married to George Ira Bickar on December 29, 1956, they celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing. She waited 14 years to rejoin her sweetheart. Nina was preceded in death by siblings Maxine Kilgore, Ernestine Plaster, Kenneth Plaster, Mildred King, Betty Kilgore, and Leonard Plaster. Also by two nephews, Richard and Billy. Although God never blessed her with children of her own, she was a "mother" to her nieces and nephews surviving her, Janet, Jimmy, Michael, Patty, Carla, Dolores, David, Rosella, Dwaine, Ronnie, Karen, and Linda. She also loved a host of great- and great- great-nieces and nephews. Additional survivors are a special sister-in-law, Mary Plaster and brother-in-law, Carl Kilgore; cousins Don and Margaret Brooks; and neighbor Candy May. Heartbroken until they meet again. Nina leaves behind "her girl" Karen Sue Plaster Fischer and husband Tim. A bond of pure love to last a lifetime and beyond. They had the privilege of caring for Nina as dementia stole her memory but not her grace. Knowing Nina was a gift, loving her an honor. She cherished those closest to her. Blessed to be her "babies" are Dustin, Shawna, Maggie, Luke Casdorph, Bethany and Rylee Fischer, John-David Music, and Brycen May. The family wishes to thank special friend and caregiver, Angela Arrowood for her love and assistance as well as Hospice of Huntington. Flowers are appreciated, donation may be made to Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jody Fortner at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
"Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also. ~ John 14: 1-3 (KJV).
