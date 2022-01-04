NOAH KIMBLER, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, in Huntington Health Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 10, 1935, a son of the late David and Mary Ann Carver Kimbler. Noah retired from ACF Industries. He married Mary E. Fernandez, who preceded him in death in 2008, and he was also preceded by a granddaughter, LaTisha Rae Kimbler. He was a member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church and had been attending Locust Grove Baptist Church. Noah is survived by a son, David J. (Beverly) Kimbler; a daughter, LaLisa (Don) Vickers; a brother, Scott Kimbler; two sisters, Thelma Frasher and Dorothy Hale; two grandchildren, Jennifer Hobbs, Cheynoa (Casey) Brooks; five great-grandchildren, David Tyler Hobbs, Addyson Hobbs, Caden Wheeler, Leah Wheeler and Tucker Brooks. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Abbey of Serenity at Docks Creek Cemetery with Rev. Randle Robertson officiating. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

