NOEL COPEN of Delray Beach, Florida, Charlotte, N.C., and White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully in Delray Beach on Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a short illness. He was born on 30th June 1932 in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Noel Purinton Copen Sr. and the late Ethel Franz Hickey and Carl Jackson Hickey Sr. He was the oldest of four brothers. He graduated from Vinson High School in 1950, and from Marshall University in 1954 where he had served as the Student Body President his senior year. He graduated from Washington and Lee Law School in 1957 where he served as Editor of the Law Review and then entered the Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Okinawa. Upon returning from the service in 1960 he became an associate at Fitzpatrick, Huddleston and Bolen in Huntington, West Virginia. Over the next 50 years with the firm he served in many capacities, including a long stint as Managing Partner. During his legal career he served as the Chair of the West Virginia Legal Ethics Committee, a member of the 4th Judicial Circuit, and was a member the American College of Probate Counselors. He retired from his legal practice in 2001. Along with his legal career, Mr. Copen was very active in the community. He was a member, and Past President of the Marshall University Foundation, The Foster Foundation, and many other civic organizations. He was also a member of the Guyan Golf and Country Club, the Greenbrier, The St. Andrews Club, The Keeneland Club, and The Gypsy Club. Mr. Copen was preceded in death by his parents, and two of his brothers, David Copen and Joe Hickey. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Berridge, his son and daughter-in-law Mark and Tiffany, and one grandson, Addison, of Charlotte, N.C.; and a brother, Carl J. Hickey Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Graveside services will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. All are welcome to attend. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.